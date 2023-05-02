Police nab cybercrime suspect for defrauding victims of $7,000

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Police at Force Headquarters through the National Cybercrime Centre, have busted a cybercrime syndicate which specialises in defrauding unsuspecting persons both within and outside Nigeria of thousands of US dollars.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the leader of the syndicate, one George Ikata, has been nabbed in connection with the fraudulent act.

Adejobi said: “NPF-NCCC through the National Central Bureau, NCB, of the Force received a message from the Hungary Police on July 18, 2022.

“The intelligence enumerated the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called ‘AMC Stock Experts’ and how the said platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the global cyber community to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“Upon the receipt of this intelligence, seasoned cybercrime forensic and intelligence assets under the supervision of Uche Henry, the Director NCCC, were deployed on the case.

“The painstaking effort of the team led to the arrest of one George Ikata, a 21-year-old male indigene of Rivers State.

“The suspect, who resides in Iwofe, Rivers State voluntarily accepted in a written statement to have created the said platform for fraudulent purposes.”

“While effort had been intensified to apprehend other members and affiliates of this criminal venture, the Inspector-General of Police wishes to urge the entire cyber community and internet users, in general, to be weary of phantom and unverified investment platforms and schemes.

“Meanwhile, investigation continues and emerging developments will be communicated subsequently.”