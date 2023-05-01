Police nab alleged cyber criminal in Port Harcourt

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police at Force headquarters through the National Cybercrime Centre have busted a cybercrime syndicate which specializes in defrauding unsuspecting persons both within and outside Nigeria of thousands of US dollars

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known on Monday in Abuja noting that the leader of the syndicate, one Gift Ikata has been nabbed in connection with the fraudulent act.

Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) through the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the Force received a message from the Hungary Police on the 15th of July 2022.

“The intelligence enumerated the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called “AMC Stock Experts” and how the said platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the global Cyber Community to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“Upon the receipt of this intelligence, Seasoned Cybercrime Forensic and Intelligence Assets under the supervision of DCP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, the Director NCCC, were deployed on the Case.

“The painstaking effort of the team led to the arrest of one George Gift Ikata, a 21-year-old male indigene of Abua Local Government Area in Rivers state.

“The suspect who resides in Iwofe Rivers state voluntarily elected in a written statement to have created the said platform for fraudulent purposes.

“While effort has been intensified to apprehend other members and affiliates of this criminal venture, the Inspector-General of Police wishes to urge the entire Cyber community and internet users, in general, to be weary of phantom and unverified investment platforms and schemes.

“He said that in the eventuality of a fraud, members of the public should quickly take advantage of the e-reporting portal of the Police; https://incb.npfgovng to register their complaints for immediate intervention.

“Meanwhile, investigation continues and emerging developments will be communicated subsequently.”