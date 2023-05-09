Police nab 3 suspected criminals in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli

Nsukka—Three members of a dreaded criminal gang that have been terrorising the country home of the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State have been arrested by the police.

The suspects, Obinna Ezeugwu, Chiegonu Eze and Uche Onah were said to be members of the community, allegedly attacked 15 houses in the community before luck ran out of them and they were arrested.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspects were arrested for stealing water tanks popularly called G-Pee tanks, adding that they have been arraigned in court.

He said: “The suspects were arrested for stealing water tanks, commonly called Gee-Pee tank. Several pieces of the tanks were recovered and upon conclusion of investigation, they were arraigned in court and accordingly remanded for further hearing.”

A member of the community that pleaded anonymity gave account of the incident, saying: “Ohom Orba in Udenu Local Government has been a quiet and peaceful community over the years with a lot of commercial and political activities as the village of the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“The peace of this community was threatened in the past few months when some group of criminals invaded the community and started looting people’s property every night. Houses were burgled at will with the criminals carrying away property ranging from plastic water tanks, water pumps and other household items. At the last count, more than 15 houses were attacked in the community.

“However, luck ran out of the gang when they were caught in early hours of April 23, 2023 where they went to steal two big water tanks. They had successfully moved one but the youths of the community apprehended two of them when they were moving the second tank.”