Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Delta State Police Command said it has neutralized two suspected kidnappers, recovered arms and ammunition and rescued victims after fierce fire exchange.

In a press release yesterday, Delta Police Image maker, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

According to him, “As part of strategies emplaced by the command to check the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Warri, Ughelli, and other parts of the state and nip it at the bud, the commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Wale Abass, directed DPOS and Tactical Commanders to step up their game and be ahead of these criminals in order to get them completely flushed out of the state.

“Consequently, on 31/5/2023, at about 0120hrs, CSP Aliyu Shaba led operatives from Ovwian Aladja division and embarked on a confidence building proactive patrol along DSC/Effurrun road. During the patrol, the DPO received a distress call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped and their lexus Jeep (registration number withheld) was taken also.

“The DPO swiftly trailed the escape route of the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle along Warri-Sapele road by Aziza junction.

“On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire on the team in a bid to escape, and the police professionally responded, neutralizing two of the suspects in the process, while the other suspects abandoned the kidnapped couples in the vehicle and escaped.

“The victims were rescued unhurt. One AK47 rifle with breach number 16869, forty-six rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, one pump action gun, and thirteen live cartridges were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Wale Abass, while expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the successful operation, admonished other DPO’s to sanitize their areas as well. He noted that the command under his watch will force criminals to relocate or steer clear from crime.

“The CP also advised parents and community leaders to talk to their youths/wards not to take up arms in order to make a living because they will eventually meet a disastrous end.”