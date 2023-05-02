Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Delta

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

POLICE operatives have killed suspected armed robbers in a gun battle at Agbarho, Delta State, arresting three others with bullet wounds.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement, said an AK 47 rifle and some ammunition were also recovered after the gun duel.

The statement read: “Following reports of kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Ughelli, Warri and environs, the Deputy Commissioner of Police operations, DCP Johnson Adenola mandated all divisional police officers in the Command to gather intelligence and ensure that this ugly trend is nipped in the bud.

“In compliance with this directive, on 30/04/2023 at about 1300hrs, acting on information received via intelligence gathered on an armed robbery gang that snatched one AK47 rifle from a police officer and also allegedly kidnapped and murdered one Godspower Emmanuel ‘m’ after collecting 400,000 ransom were sited at an hotel in Agbarho, the DPO Ovwian Aladja division, CSP Aliyu Shaba mobilized and led detectives to the area in search of them.

“While the search was ongoing, the suspects sighted the policemen from hiding and opened fire, which the police equally responded. During the gun duel, one Felix A.K.A “OBJ” was shot and later confirmed dead at the hospital, while three other suspects namely Stephen Precious ‘m’ 19 years old, Godstime Sunday ‘m’ 28 years old, and Apene Prince ‘m’ 28yrs old, were arrested with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“One AK 47 rilfe with breech no. 19617, 18 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English double barrel gun, 11 Android phones, two botton phones, one long knife, one suspected stolen white coloured GLK Mercedes Benz with reg. no YAB 733 BK, two bottles of codeine, two wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”