Police confirm killing of inspector in Ebonyi

May 23, 2023

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of a Police Inspector by suspected gunmen in Abakaliki on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this on Tuesday to the Newsmen in Abakaliki.

According Onovwakpoyeya, the command is aware of the incident and is making out for a press statement.

“I am making a press statement now, and I will make it available to the media when I am done,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

An eyewitness, Philip Onwe, told Newsmen that the killers opened fire at a checkpoint and shot the Inspector and two other police officers, who sustained bullet wounds.

