Police confirm explosion at drinking joint in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The Police command in Taraba has confirmed an explosion at a local drinking spot in Jalingo, the state capital.

Spokesman of the Police command, Abdullahi Usman, who spoke however said details are still sketchy but men of the anti-bomb squad are doing their investigation.

Vanguard gathered that the explosion, suspected to be from an improvised explosive device went off around 9pm at Jika Drinking spot in Dorowa.

Some persons were injured but no casualty.

An eyewitness, Peace Danjuma, who spoke said, “yesterday as at 9pm, we were at a local joint called Jika, drinking, when something under the chair we were seated on exploded.

“The whole place was filled with smoke while we took tomour heels. “We ran outside for safety but the blast broke my friend’s leg.”