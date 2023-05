By Jimitota Onoyume,Warri

The Delta state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe has confirmed to the Vanguard the abduction of popular Delta lawyer, Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje.

The lawyer was reportedly whisked away from his office in Warri on Sunday at about 7pm.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Edafe said policemen were on the trail of the kidnappers.