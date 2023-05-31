Police bust baby factory in Rivers, rescue six pregnant girls

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Nigeria police in Rivers States said they busted a suspected baby-making factory and rescued six pregnant girls.

Police said the achievement was recorded around Choba Community in the state’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Polycarp Emeka, revealed this during his maiden press briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Emeka opined that the success was recorded through credible information by good Nigerians.

He said police arrested the prime suspect, Akudo Ozoroh, during the raid on the alleged child trafficking home.

Emeka said the prime suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, noting that they have trafficked many children from the illegal home.

The CP further disclosed that the prime suspect was arrested alongside her accomplice.

Emeka said: “Eagle-eyed operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, in furtherance of an investigation, on May 27th 2023, arrested one Akudo Ozoroh ‘(f) 39 years, the alleged owner of the child trafficking centre.

“Six pregnant girls were rescued. And upon interrogation, Akudo Ozoroh confessed to the crime.

“The suspect claimed that she had been in the business a long time and had succeeded in selling many children, which she couldn’t give a vivid account of.

“The prime suspect and her accomplice are currently in custody, and further investigation is in top gear for the possible arrest of other suspects in connection with the crime. “