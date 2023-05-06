Police begin operation to rescue kidnapped Turkish National in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following Wednesday night abduction of two persons, among them, a 52-year-old Turkish national, Erdogan Guler, by unknown gunmen, the Anti-Kidnapping outfit of the FCT Police Command has commenced investigation and rescue efforts.

A senior Police officer told Vanguard that operatives have been deployed to Kubwa to work in conjunction with policemen under the Area Command.

Sources disclosed that the gunmen trailed the Turkish national and one other person who was in the company of the Turkish national to an estate in Kubwa, off the Expressway and abducted them at gunpoint at about 7 pm..

The incident was later reported to the Police at the Byazhin Division Police Station Abuja.

A source said three unknown gunmen in a Toyota Prado SUV, carried out the abduction of his Turkish national and the person with him at his (Guler’s) premises at Leaner Estate, Brickcity, Kubwa.”

The senior officer pointed out that efforts are not only to rescue the kidnapped victims but also to unravel those behind the criminal act and arrest them.