Police arrest Naval officer, Prison warder for alleged car-snatching

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

EDO State Police Command has arrested a Navy officer, Ibrahim Adamu and a Correctional Service officer, Abdullahi Abdulwahab over alleged car-snatching and armed robbery in Edo State.

The state police command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested in army uniform at Ekpoma by the crack team of the command while acting on credible information.

He said the suspects attacked the driver of an unregistered C300 Mercedes Benz car in Sapele, Delta State and snatched the car from him, and also forced him to transfer N400,000 to their account.

He said the suspects were taking the vehicle to one Alhaji in Abuja for sale when they were arrested by the Police in Ekpoma, Edo State.

He said: “The suspects have made statements and claimed to be personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Correctional Service respectively.”

Nwabuzor said the vehicle and military uniform were recovered from the suspects.

Speaking with journalists, Ibrahim Adamu, who was recruited into the Nigerian Navy in 2019, said he was arrested for stealing a Mercedes Benz C300 car in Delta State.

“I was recruited into the Navy in 2019, I work in Lokoja, Kogi State before I was posted to Warri, Delta State. It was when I went on a course in Sapele that I got the mind to steal a vehicle.

“When I finished my course, Abdullahi told me that he wanted to visit me. When he came, I told him that there is a job that I want us to do that will bring money for us and he agreed.

“We chartered a tricycle from Warri to Sapele for the operation. We saw a vehicle without a number plate in Sapele. We asked him to stop but he refused. We pursued him to a village where he finally stopped. I told him, we are taking him to our office for driving an unregistered vehicle and he pleaded that we should settle the matter there but we refused.

“I took over the steering from him and started driving but when we got to Ogara road, he asked how much he can offer us to settle the matter and I said N500,000 but he pleaded and transferred N400,000 to one POS number in Abuja we gave him, the POS later sent the money back to us. We were driving to Abuja when the Police arrested us.”

On his part, his accomplice, Abdullahi, a Correctional Service officer in Kaduna State, said Adamu invited him to Warri for the job, saying this is his first time of involving in a robbery.