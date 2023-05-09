Police arrest man for keeping father’s body in freezer in Netherlands

By Biodun Busari

Operatives of Limburg police have arrested an undisclosed 82-year-old man for keeping his father’s corpse in a freezer in his home in Landgraaf, in the Netherlands.

The man said he kept his father’s body in the refrigerating device so that he could “continue to talk to him.”

According to CNN, the police the man’s 101-year-old father died a year and a half ago saying as the man said, “did not want to let him go, or I would miss him.”

The son claimed he decided to put his parent’s corpse in the freezer when he died of natural causes 18 months ago when police questioned him at the weekend.

Police are reportedly now investigating whether any fraud has been committed.

Council officials who visited the house are said to have described it as a “mess” and given the son a week to clear it up.

Police in the town of Landgraaf, in the Netherlands, reportedly discovered the corpse after concerns were raised by a family doctor who was worried about the 101-year-old father’s health.