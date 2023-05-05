Police arrest man for hacking mother to death in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of a youth in his early twenties, Ibrahim Musa who hacked his biological mother, Malama Jummai to death in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna said Musa was arrested from his criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that residents of the ancient city of Kano were on Thursday thrown into a state of shock when the news broke of a youth who hacked his biological mother to death.

SP Haruna said the youth would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

According to SP Haruna, “On same day, Thursday, at about 2200hrs (10pm), Ibrahim Musa, 22 years old was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State after stabbing his 50-year-old biological mother to death at Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and also confessed to dealing in illicit drug abuse.

“He will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, appreciates those that assisted with information that led to the arrest and commended the Police Tactical Teams that ensure that the culprit is brought to book,” SP Haruna however stated.

Meanwhile, information from the area has it that the incident leading to the death of the mother occured as a result of disagreement that ensued between the son and the deceased.