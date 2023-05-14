Police arrest Anambra woman for dehumanizing her 8 year old house help

…Victim now in police custody

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command, in collaboration with officials of the State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, have arrested a 25 year old mother of three, Mrs Chinyere Ifesinachi, who inflicted serious injuries on her house help, Idimmachukwu at Nkpor in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The alleged offense of the girl was that a child she was carrying fell down while struggling.

The police also rescued the girl who is currently in their custody to ensure her safety from where she is receiving treatment in a hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the arrest of the woman, who hailed from Alor, Idemili South local government area, followed a trending video and public outcry of the residents of the area who saw Idimmachikwu with degrees of injuries all over her body inflicted on her Mrs Ifesinachi.

According to Ikenga, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID, for comprehensive investigation as directed by the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

Ikenga said: “The CP frowned at such inhuman treatment subjected to some housemaids by their guardians and assured that the command will continue to do everything within its power to protect the vulnerable from such treatment.”

The PPRO said the case will be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation, assuring that justice will definitely be served.

It was gathered that it was neighbours who saw the pitiable condition of the girl on her way to dispose waste with such injuries all over her body, that alerted social welfare officials, who in turn, invited the police.