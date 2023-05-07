Police arrest 94 commercial-sex workers in Delta

…arrest 59 male suspects for kidnapping, armed robberies, etc

By Jimitota Onoyume

The police have arrested 94 commercial sex workers and 59 male suspects for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robberies and other sundry crimes in Ughelli north local government areas and environs in Delta state.

The Delta state Police spokesman , DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed this to newsmen in Warri, said locally made guns, three suspected stolen vehicles and hard drugs were among items recovered from the arrested suspects, adding that the some of them have been charged to court and the others moved to the command’s headquarters in Asaba.

He said the police had doubled efforts to flush out criminal elements from Warri and environs.

“Operatives were drawn from the command’s operations department, SIB, Dragon Patrol, safer highway, raiders, CP D-Coy squad, Rapid response squad (RRS) and led by the Commander Dragon patrol, CSP Graham Imade and deployed to the affected areas.

“They embarked on an intensive confidence building patrol, stop and search, and show of force while acting on credible intelligence report. The Commander led raids on some identified criminal rendezvous at Evwreni, East west road, and other black spots all in Ughelli North LGA. During the operation, fifty-nine (59) male suspects, ninety-four (94) female suspected commercial sex workers were arrested.

“The following exhibit were recovered from them; three pump action guns, one locally made cut-to-size gun, one dagger, ten (10) live cartridges, one suspected stolen unregistered toyota Venza, one unregistered Mercedes benz, one Peugeot car , nine (09) cups of loud, codeine syrup, sachets of swinol, twenty capsules of tramadol, thirty one (31) wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The ninety-four (94) commercial sex workers have been charged to court alongside some of the male suspects, while others have been transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation.”