Police arrest 7 kidnappers, other criminal suspects in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—NO fewer than seven suspects have been arrested by Police operatives in Akwa Ibom State for kidnappings within the Uyo metropolis and environs.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, in a statement, yesterday, said: “On February 15, 2023, the Eagle Response Squad of the command, relying on credible information, arrested the following: Emmanuel Godwin of Ikot Obio Nso village, and Augustine David a.k.a Boutique of Ekpuk village, both in Mkpat Enin LGA responsible for the kidnapping of one Mr. Cletus Okodi of same area.

“Sunday Ekwere of Ibiaka village, Mbosowo Friday of Ikot Abasi Akpan village both in Mkpat Enin LGA, who were involved in the kidnapping of former Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ignatius Brown of Abak LGA, were also arrested.

“The said Sunday Ekwere confessed to have received N850,000 as proceed from the ransom. Anietie Utoh a.k.a Akpakpa of Ikot Obio Utoh village in Mkpat Enin LGA, Gideon Akpan a.k.a ‘Udo Power’of Ekparakwa village in Oruk Anam LGA, were involved in the kidnap and attempted murder of Godwin Ekarika of Ikot Obio Utok village and Peter Thompson of Ikot Abiaenin village.

“All the above suspects belong to cult/kidnapping groups. Exhibits recovered include one locally made pistol, and three wooden guns.

“Similarly, on April 11, 2023, about 15:00hours, anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command arrested one Augustine Edet of Anua Offot village in Uyo LGA, who has been on the Police wanted list for series of kidnappings in and around Uyo metropolis and environs.

According to the statement, vandals who disguised as engineers to steal mast back-up batteries belonging to MTN and AIRTEL companies, were among the 126 suspects the Police arrested within the first quarter of this year.

“During the period under review, a total of 126 arrests were made for various offences, ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery to cultism, among others, while some of these suspects have been charged to court, others are still under investigation or have been granted administrative bail.”