Police arrest 38-yr-old gun-runner in Delta

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

The Delta State Police command has confirmed the arrest of a gun-runner at Okuokoko, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State.

The command, in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer Mr Bright Edafe, said the gun-runner had been on its wanted list

“On 22/05/2023 at about 1313hrs, the DPO Orerokpe division SP Paul Obaware received information from a member of Okwukoko Anti-cult Unit that one Bibi Asengbe ‘m’ 38 years, a notorious cultist and a gun-runner who has been on the command’s wanted list was sighted on a motorcycle around Okwukoko Community.

“The Patrol team from Orerokpe was swiftly mobilized by the DPO alongside members of the local anti-cult, embarked on a technical intelligence-led operation and trailed the suspect to his hideout at Okwukoko where he was rounded up and arrested.

“When the search was conducted on him, a locally made English berretta pistol was recovered from him.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was on his way to supply the arm to one of his customers named Marvin (surname unknown) at Jakpa junction Warri at a cost of N250,000. The investigation is ongoing while a manhunt for the said Marvin and other accomplices is ongoing.”