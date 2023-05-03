Police arrest 350 suspected criminals in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested 350 suspected hoodlums, who snatched phones and other valuables from unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspected criminals are popularly called “Yan Sara Suka” and the police recovered illicit drugs and dangerous weapons, among others, from them.

Briefing journalists at the Police Command Headquarters, yesterday, Muhammad Jalige, spokesperson of the command on behalf of acting COMPOL, Maiman Giwa, said the command had been relentless in its efforts to sustain a serious manhunt for bandits and other criminals within the command in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

According to him, “the command has launched a manhunt for the criminals hibernating in some identified black spots within Kaduna metropolis and its environs, following the public out-cry on the nefarious activities of these criminal elements otherwise known as Yan Sara Suka operating within the city centre.

“The command has organised constant raids on the hideout of these hoodlums with a view to having a crime-free society, where law-abiding citizens would be allowed to go about their lawful businesses without fear of being molested or intimidated from any quarter.

“The gallant determination of our personnel has yielded positive result with the arrest of 350 suspects and the recovery of the following: Ilicit drugs, 57 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp equivalent to 1710kg, snatched GSM phone, sharp knives, scissors, cudgels, master keys, vehicles and motorcycles of different brands.

“Some suspects have been charged to court while others are undergoing discreet investigation upon completion, which will also be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction.

“It is worthy to mention that miscreants, who have adopted a new modus operandi in dispossessing law-abiding citizens of their valuables by spraying a substance suspected to be acid on their victims, especially in Malali and Badarawa general area, have equally been arrested and currently undergoing investigation.

“The command reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of the good people of the state.”

He warned that criminals would have no hiding place in the state, adding: “They are advised to either repent or leave the state completely.”

He thanked residents of the state for their untiring support without which the success and achievement wouldn’t have been recorded and also urged them not to relent as security is everybody’s bussiness.

“All incidences must be reported to the nearest Police station, and avoid taking laws into their hands. As rigorous patrols, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will be carried out unabatedly,” he said.