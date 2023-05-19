Police arrest 3 suspected cultists, recover arms in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Police Command said it has arrested three persons suspected to be members of the maphite secret cult confraternity in Benin City.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor in a statement said the suspects are Bright Amadin, 34; Brown Amadin 29; Stanley Omoregie, 27 and that they were arrested in a place they converged to “forcefully initiate innocent citizens in order to mark their anniversary.”

The statement added that one Pump – Action gun, three live cartridges, and some clothes with maphite insignia were recovered from the suspects.

Part of the statement reads: “On 11/05/2023 the Officer-in-charge of Command Intelligence Rapid Response Squad received information that some cultists who are members of manphite secret cult confraternity had planned to converge in an undisclosed location in Benin city to carry out attack on their perceived rival secret cult members and to forcefully initiate innocent citizens in order to mark their anniversary.

“Immediately, the operatives commenced technical intelligence in order to foil their plans, and on 12/05/ 2023 at about 0230hrs, the operatives arrested three of the member cult, at Okabere community, Upper Sakponba Road Benin City.”