Police arrest 22-year-old for allegedly stabbing mother to death

The Kano Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed his mother to death.

The suspect, who lives at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, was alleged to have stabbed his 50-year-old mother with a sharp knife on different parts of her body.

He allegedly fled the scene after the alleged murder on Wednesday evening.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

Recall that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini, had on Thursday, ordered a manhunt for the suspect.

“On May 4, at about 10.00 p.m., the suspect was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.

He said that the suspect confessed to committing the crime and dealing on illicit drug.

“Once investigation is completed, the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

He said that Usaini thanked those who volunteered information that led to the arrest, and praised the police tactical teams that effected the arrest.