Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—The anti-cultists unit of Ogun State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity that have been terrorising Sagamu and its environs.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Oyeyemi listed the suspects to include Adekoya Adesina, Ayinde Olumide, Adebayo Jamiu, Ajayi Temitope, Taiwo Olatunji, Oladapo Ayeye, Johnson Adeyemi, Tunde Banjo, Gbenga Morufu and Tunde Adenuga.

He said: “The suspects were arrested following information received by men of anti-cultists section that a group of cultists were converging on different locations in Odogbolu to unleash terror in Sagamu in continuation of the supremacy battle going on among the various cult groups in Sagamu and its environs.

“Upon the information, the anti-cultist’s team mobilised and moved to the area. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums attacked them with dangerous weapons, but they were subdued by the policemen after which 10 among the cultists were apprehended.

“Officer in charge of the unit, SP Morakinyo Adejumo, was injured during the operation and was rushed to hospital where he is responding to treatment.”

The PPRO listed items recovered from them to include, eight live cartridges and large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the group.

He also vowed to make the state unconducive for cultists and other criminals as the command is ready to take the battle to their doorsteps.