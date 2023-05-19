Police arraign 2 over alleged forgery, N25m fraud

LAGOS—Police from Special Fraud Unit, PSFU, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday, arraigned Edu Oluwasesan and Adeyemi Abass, before a Lagos Federal High Court, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, obtained by false pretence and fraud of N25 million.

The two men, according to the prosecutor, Mr. Justine Enang, conspired among themselves and committed the offences with some others now at large, sometime in 2022.

Enang told the court that in commiting the alleged acts, the defendants obtained N25 million from one Juliet lyoha by false pretence that they had a landed property for sale.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants forged a land receipt 0015, dated September 14, 2022, belonging to Lenuwa Royal Family, with which they used to defraud their victim.

Enang told the court that the alleged illegal acts of the defendants were contrary to sections Section 8(a) and 1(i)(a)and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006; Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, 2011) as amended in 2012 and Section 22(b)(i)(ii) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition Prevention (ETC) Act, 2015.

The defendants, who were not represented by a lawyer, pleaded not guilty to the charges

Following their no guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date, while urging the court to remand them in prison custody till the determination of the charge.

Justice Osiagor has adjourned the matter till October 4 for commencement of trial.

The judge also told the two defendants that they can approach the court, when they file their bail application.