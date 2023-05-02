Polaris commences phase 4 breast cancer screening

File Photo: Breast examination

By Chioma Obinna

To stem the scourge of breast cancer in Nigeria, Polaris Bank has commenced breast cancer screening for its staff and customers.

The Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike, who disclosed this in Lagos, reiterated the Bank’s unwavering commitment towards reducing incidences of the disease among Nigerians.

Polaris Bank notes that increased awareness, screening, advocacy, and support will go a long way to reducing the incidence of breast cancer in the country.

The screening exercise, which is the 4th phase, commenced in April and will hold once every month.

It is open to the Bank’s interested female staff and customers. The screening exercise is in partnership with Care Organisation Public Enlightenment, COPE, and holds at the NGO’s, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos Office.

Ezurike noted that healthcare is one of the pillars of Polaris Bank’s Corporate Social responsibility, CSR, stressing that its partnership with relevant public-spirited Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, like COPE, Societal Healthcare Organisation, SHO, and Marcel Ruth Cancer Centre, has enabled it to contribute significantly to the reduction of breast cancer in the country.

Ezurike: “In partnership with the aforementioned NGOs, we have covered five key milestones, namely, awareness, advocacy, capacity-building, prevention, and treatment in an ongoing effort to reverse the negative impact and trend of the scourge and other related health complications.”

“We have screened over 22,000 women, including female staff members of the Bank through our prevention program, donated three ultra-modern breast cancer screening machines to enhance quality diagnosis and clinical practices, sponsored the treatment of over 30 indigent cancer patients, and organized/Partnered on a 10-km/6-km walk with over 3,100 participants to draw public attention to the breast cancer scourge,” he said.

Speaking, President of COPE, Mrs Ebunola Anozie, commended Polaris Bank for the support, care, and encouragement they have so far received from the Bank, stressing that the Bank has been a strong partner behind their initiatives for nearly 20 years now.

“For some time, we had difficulty getting the required support for the women. Some of our women used handkerchiefs; some used tissues to fill up their bras. But we are grateful for the timely support of Polaris Bank. They were able to donate prostheses that ensured our breast cancer survivors lived better lives”, Anozie added.