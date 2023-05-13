Pochettino agrees to manage Chelsea from next season

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to become the club’s new head coach heading into the 2023/2024 season.

Pochettino who has been away from coaching since he left PSG will return to England where he recorded the highest point of his managerial so far – taking Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019.

According to Sky, the deal had been said to be close in the last few weeks but both parties have now arrived at an understanding.

Football journalist, Fabricio Romano further disclosed that Pochettino will sign a contract in the next day, but will start this reign at Chelsea in June.