Plateau workers begin indefinite strike over salaries, others

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

Plateau workers have commenced an indefinite strike after the failure of the government to meet their demands.

The action was declared in a notice of strike issued by the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Plateau chapter, on Wednesday night in Jos.

The notice jointly signed by Plateau JNC Chairman, Titus Malau and Secretary, Timothy Gopep, said the strike followed the expiration of four days extension of the earlier seven days ultimatum given to the government.

They said that the ultimatum and the extension were communicated in their letters dated April 19, 2023 and May 3, 2023 respectively.

The JNC officials said that the council held a meeting on May 10, with the Head of Civil Service and the

Secretary to the Government of the State in attendance.

“It is evidently clear that the government has not shown enough commitment to address the issues as presented in our charter of demands before its tenure expires, as earlier promised.

“However, following a joint meeting between the JNC and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)/Trade Union Congress (TUC) leadership, it was resolved that an indefinite strike action be declared.

“The action is imperative since government reneged in fulfilling its own part of the agreement despite series of promises.

“We are, therefore, directing all our affiliate unions that strike commenced from midnight of 10th May, 2023,” they declared.

According to them, all affiliate unions are directed to adhere strictly and ensure total compliance until workers demands are met.

The duo warned that any contravention of the directive would attract severe penalties/sanctions.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the workers are battling the state government over unpaid salaries, among many other demands.