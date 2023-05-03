Plateau targets over N20bn as IGR in 2023

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos -The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, PSIRS has lamented the lack of credible data to aid the Service in the collection of taxes for the development of the State.

Despite the setback, the Chairman of the PSIRS, Dashe Arlat said the organization has set a target to collect N26bn as IGR by December 2023.

Arlat who spoke with journalists in Jos on Tuesday noted that technology is key in modern tax collection hence, his organization would continue to partner with the MDAs and other relevant stakeholders for effective tax collection as he appealed to citizens to be sincere in the payments of taxes.

Presenting a scorecard since 2015, he highlighted the achievements of the PSIRS in tax collection which have seen the IGR rise from N7bn in 2015 to about N20bn in 2021 and about N16bn in 2022 and declared the Service is open to suggestions that could improve tax collection.

He noted, “Tax collection is a difficult task, data of eligible taxpayers are not accurate, I appeal to citizens to be sincere in declaring their income so they can pay the commensurate taxes so that we can develop. We have engaged technology to enhance revenue collection…

“The new technology assists us to work towards ensuring that taxpayers are comfortable in terms of payment and also the assessment that we put to them. We use taxpayers’ unions and associations to come up with a fair assessment, ensuring voluntary compliance, accessing them within their various income reach and grouping them into clusters to ensure a clean revenue collection.

“That has been the drive that has scaled us from N7 billion in 2015 to N20 billion in 2021 and 16 billion in 2022 despite the challenges. As a way forward in 2023, the members of staff of the Service are motivated to work with a team spirit to reengineer all the business processes and we are also encouraged by the recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics that has scored the State high in terms of revenue generation.. .”