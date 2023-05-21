Plateau Massacre: 11 more bodies buried in mass grave

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following four-day coordinated attacks in over 20 communities in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, 11 more bodies have been recovered and buried in a mass grave.

Recall that about 125 bodies were earlier recovered and buried, and yet to be ascertained number of people are still missing as over 20,000 are displaced and in dire need of humanitarian support.

The bodies of the latest victims, who were buried yesterday, were said to have decomposed as the attackers continue to lay siege in many villages, preventing residents from having access to search for missing persons.

A resident, who gave his name as Michael, said, “The 11 bodies were given mass burial at the two communities of Dungmunan and Jwak Maitumbi villages before the bereaved families returned to internally displaced camps in Mangu town”.