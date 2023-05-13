Plateau governor-elect promises to return displaced persons to ancestral homes

Mutfwang

Plateau governor-elect Caleb Mutfwang has promised to work with other leaders toward returning persons displaced by violent attacks, to their ancestral homes.

Mutfwang made the promise in Jos during the 2023 Nzem Berom celebration, the cultural day of the Berom people.

He prayed for an end to the renewed killings in Plateau, to enable citizens who have laboured over the years to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor-elect praised the Berom people for their resilience and commitment towards the rebuilding of Plateau, urging them not to relent as it was for the greater good of the state.

“By the grace of God, I will work together with other leaders to ensure that our people that are displaced from their villages are returned to their ancestral land.

“Berom land will flourish again; Plateau will flourish again; and Nzem Berom will attract other people, not only from Plateau, but other states in Nigeria and internationally.

“The history of Plateau cannot be complete without the history of the Berom. You cannot say you have developed Plateau without developing Berom land; you cannot secure the state without securing Berom land.

“I am glad that today, other ethnic nationalities on the Plateau are gathered in solidarity with the Berom nation. This is the direction that we must go as people of Plateau from May 29,” he said.

Mutfwang stated that his administration would focus on uniting Plateau and ensuring that cultural festivals were developed and packaged so that the state would regain its name as a home of peace and tourism.

Earlier, Bauchi State governor Bala Muhammad had described the Berom people as hospitable and accommodative, promising to work in collaboration with the incoming governor to bring development to Plateau.

Muhammad expressed confidence that the incoming governor would surpass the expectations of Plateau people in view of his competent leadership qualities exhibited over the years.

Similarly, Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, stated that the Berom economy had undergone phases and stages of metamorphosis from the pre-colonial era which was widely regimented and characterised by farming, hunting, animal husbandry, among others.

Gyang noted that the annual festival offers an opportunity to strengthen the bond of unity and brotherhood among the Berom people and other ethnicities in the state.

He expressed hope that the incoming administration would address prevailing insecurity that had dislodged various communities.