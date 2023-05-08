Plateau CP, LG Chairmen re-strategize to curb crimes 

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Security personnel in Plateau State have been urged not to jettison the idea of community policing but effectively deploy it to tackle and curb the reemerging security threats especially the farmers/herders’ conflicts.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka suggested this on Monday in Jos while in audience with the Chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the State where peculiar security challenges facing the respective local government areas were discussed.

The CP, in the meeting which also had all Area Commanders, Police Mobile Force Commander, DPOs and Tactical Team Commanders in attendance noted the interface was to encourage proactive and effective community policing in the State as he solicited the cooperation of the Council Chairmen saying security is not addressed through kinetic approach alone.

He lamented that most of the Police Divisions in the State do not have patrol vehicles to enable them to patrol and respond to distress calls and called for more collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to make the Police give the best in doing their job.

He however stated, “Most of the Division and Outpost were close, but upon my coming, I opened three Divisions and also donated vehicles to these Divisions… Whatever you see as an achievement on the Plateau is our efforts because the Local Government Chairmen are not supportive, you are not providing us with information to move the mountains that are considered not movable…”

He faulted some of the Council bosses for not showing interest in the Police work and proffering workable solutions to security issues and stressed: “If you empower the local vigilantes, Hunters in your areas they will do wonders, they have been helpful and useful to our success stories…”

On their parts, the Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Joseph Guluwa, his Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa and Shendam counterparts commended the CP for his efforts in curbing crimes and stressed the meeting is a credible platform to ensure that peace is restored and assured of their commitments to ensuring an enduring peace in communities across the 17 LGAs.