Plateau: Cleric urges citizens to unite, defend their land

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Following coordinated attacks in many communities in Plateau State and other States in Nigeria, citizens have been urged to gear up to resist the killings as keeping quiet is an invitation for the terrorists to isolate and decimate the native tribes one after another.

The Convener of the Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria, Prophet Isa El-Buba spoke on the state of the nation during a protest held in Jos against the massive killings in the country.

El-Buba in the company of other protesters, dressed in black, carrying placards with different inscriptions, gathered at the Secretariat junction to express their grievances as they prayed for peace in the land.

He said, “We are once again overtaken by the resumption of killings of Christians and minority Muslims in the country, after a seeming cessation during the electioneering periods. A trend that tends to continue and even escalate if we do not call attention to it and if security operations do not activate proactive measures.

“The Killings in Benue State, Southern Kaduna and Zamfara states in the outgone weeks and all other targeted killings across other flashpoint areas remain despicable and stand condemned. The revelation by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) that Nigeria led the world in Christians killed for their faith in 2022, with 5,014 deaths and over 3000 Christian abductions in 2022 calls for concern and concerted efforts to avert a repeat of such heart-wrenching template that is already rehearsing to quadruple in 2023 with no fewer than 1,041 defenceless Christians already hacked to death by Nigeria’s Jihadists in the first 100 days of 2023.

“We all must gear up to resist a transition of killings in the country with austerity.



I call on the people of Plateau that it is time to fight and save our state, The whole of Plateau must unite and fight back. The divide-and-conquer strategy being deployed by the terrorists to isolate and decimate the tribes on the Plateau, one after another seems to be succeeding… Plateau leaders and elders, we cannot continue to play the ostrich.

It was first Tarok then Berom followed by the Irigwes and Bokkos, now it is Mwaghavul.

“If these terrorists are not confronted once and for all, irrespective of the tribe under attack, they will not stop. I admonish the citizens of Plateau to pray and also defend the land, we must form a strong alliance and put up a strong fight until we end this mess, injury to one is an injury to all…”