Plateau: 4 killed Sunday night as natives chide Miyetti Allah for distorting facts

Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Four men were on Sunday night shot and killed at the Daika town, Panyam district of Mangu local government of Plateau State.

Although no security agency confirmed the development as the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo did not pick up his call at the time of this report but a resident, Manasseh Bamshak said the incident happened at about 11 pm.

Recall that since the repeated attacks in many communities in the local government area, residents are making efforts to protect their homes as they keep vigil to prevent further killings.

He said, “Four young men were shot and killed in front of their homes at about 11: 00 pm on Sunday, at Daika town. Some Fulani militias were passing on a motorbike along the Mangu-Panyam road and they opened fire and killed them. Among those killed are Musa Dapada and three others.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs, Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA, Da Lawrence Kyarshik has chided the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN over their stance of the ongoing attacks in Mwaghavul land.

MDA is the umbrella body for the indigenous tribe of Mangu LGA.

Kyarshik who issued a rejoinder on the MACBAN’s letter to diverse governments and security agencies alleging a “genocidal mission against Fulani communities in Plateau State,” said the said letter is “the clear intention of the leadership of MACBAN to mischievously delude the general public in order to cover up their sustained genocidal atrocities against the peace-loving ethnic nationalities on the Plateau.

His words, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have responded to MACBAN’s letter, because it is an unintelligent mumbling, and more importantly, because we are still mourning the loss of our loved ones in the most planned and coordinated genocidal attacks on the Mwaghavul nation by Fulani terrorist herdsmen, obviously led by MACBAN.

“However, due to the deliberate false allegations raised in the letter against the Mwaghavul Nation, and the clear intention of the leadership of MACBAN to mischievously delude the general public in order to cover up their sustained genocidal atrocities against the peace-loving ethnic nationalities on the Plateau, especially the one they are currently executing against the Mwaghavul nation, it is crucially important to respond to it, in order to correctly contextualize the issues.

“We find it laughable that MACBAN falsely claimed that the Mwaghavul nation plans a genocidal mission against the Fulani in Mwaghavul land. For the avoidance of doubt, the Mwaghavul people are one of the most peaceful people throughout the country and are known to have accepted and peacefully hosted other ethnic groups, including the Fulani…

“They should be burying their heads in shame, for the deep pains they have inflicted on a peaceful nation, rather than deliberately distorting facts, in a desperate effort to cover up their atrocities…”

He noted that the majority of crimes including kidnapping and armed robbery being perpetrated in Mangu LGA are done by criminally-minded herders and urged MACBAN to “stop playing the victim when it is in the public domain that they are the aggressors…”