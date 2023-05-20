Plateau: 11 more bodies buried in mass grave

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Eleven more bodies have been recovered and buried in two communities in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Recall that following four days of coordinated attacks in over 20 communities in the local government area, about 125 bodies were earlier recovered and buried, yet to be ascertained number of people are still missing as over 20,000 are displaced and in dire need of food, shelter and clothing.

The latest people who were buried on Saturday, the bodies were said to have decomposed as the attackers continue to lay siege in many villages, preventing residents from having access to continue to search for missing persons.

A resident who gave his name as Michael said, “The 11 bodies were given mass burial at the two communities of Dungmunan and Jwak Maitumbi villages before the bereaved families returned to internally displaced camps in Mangu town. At this moment, the Fulani militia has taken over Marit Hill in Barkin Ladi Local government as their camp to attack people that return to their villages in Mararaba Kantoma, Jwak Maitumbi and Dungmunan which are in Mangu local government. The village head of Jwak Maitumbi, Mr. Obidah Manja is one of the victims given mass burial.”