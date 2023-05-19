Pipeline contracts: Delta Youth leader faults attack on NPDC’s Zarah

An agriculturalist and youth leader in Oil Mining Lease OML30, Delta State, Mr. M.A Oyiborode has faulted media reports against Engr. Ali Muhammed Zarah, Managing Director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company NPDC, over the NNPCL’s pipeline contracts in Delta State.

Oyiborode, a native of Kokori Community, in OML30, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, on Friday at Ughelli, while reacting to claims by a certain coalitions of Isoko and Urhobo youth groups, said it was totally unreasonable to accuse Zarah of instigating inter-ethnic crisis in Delta State and the Niger Delta Region.

“I have read with dismay the misleading reports by some self-acclaimed coalition of youth groups attacking Engr. Ali Zarah, Managing Director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company NPDC in the media over pipeline contracts awarded by NNPCL to deserving sons of Niger Delta and Delta State”.

The youth leader said ” Engr Ali Zarah is a peace loving and law abiding Nigerian. To the best of my knowledge, Ali Zarah will never get involved in anything that will cause crisis in Delta State or Niger Delta. The NNPCL awarded the pipeline contracts to companies considered qualified and with required expertise and financial capacity to handle such contracts”

According to him, ” the so called coalitions of groups of ex-agitators should know that contracts in NNPCL are bidded for and awarded to qualified bidders. Therefore, it is totally wrong to smear the image of Ali Zarah, Managing Director of NPDC who did not award the said contract in the first place.

” I believe that NNPCL awarded the pipeline contracts to competent indigenous companies and these companies handling the pipeline contracts have also employed youths in Isoko and Urhobo communities in OML30.”