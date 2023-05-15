Pilgrimage: Southern Youth CAN commends Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The Southern Youths Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Monday commended Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma for sponsoring Imo youths to pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

The Chairman of Southern CAN, Barr. Oluchukwu Green Nnabugwu, gave this commendation while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, after the safe arrival of the Imo team from Jerusalem last week.

He said the Christain body was happy that the government involved a lot of youths in the Jerusalem pilgrimage unlike what it used to be.

According to Nnabugwu, “The sponsoring of 1000 pilgrims to the Holy Land of which the first batch of 300 has gone, is a right step in the right decision considering the security challenges facing not just Imo State but the entire nation. We sincerely thank Gov Hope Uzodimma for his holistic decision to accommodate all especially the youths where I serve as the leader of all the Southern Youths Wing of CAN and an industrious son of Imo to this spiritual exercise.

“It is rare to see a Government sponsoring young people on pilgrimages rather they prefer their old indigenes, but the Governor has thought it wise not to only involve the clergies, but also professional bodies, civil and public servants as well as indigent people from the rural areas who never believed they can embark on such trip.

“Religious pilgrimages like this to siren and religious areas for special prayers does not only give exposure, also it is a time to reflect on the experiences of Jesus while on earth and to have a change of mind for those who do not believe in their relationship with God. It is a Time of reflection, time of change, time to pray for the peace of all the zero- Political zones in the country.

“Any sponsorship of this is one of the best decisions required by any government to tackle insecurity which is currently ravaging the country. We are looking forward to more sponsorship by other Governors where Youths who are the future leaders will be carried along. Jerusalem is known for peace globally, the message is that the sponsorship/ special prayers rendered will bring peace to Imo. We believe that as the pilgrims are stepping back into the State, they are extending the peace experienced in Jerusalem, the Holy City of God back to the state.

He however, thanked the Imo CAN Chairman, Rev. Eches Divine Eches who has been working tirelessly with the Religious Pilgrim Chairman, Rev. Dr. Gilbert Alaribe, and the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Hon. Anthony Okonkwo for a hitch, free and fair trip.