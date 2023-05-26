PIA: CHURAC sues Attorney General, Senate president over 30 % equity for oil exploration

By Emma Amaize

The Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, has dragged the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, to court over a provision of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, 2020 that stipulates 30 percent equity share for oil exploration, and a paltry three percent for host communities’ development.

The President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives are joined in the suit, number FHC/WR/CS/43/2023, instituted at the Federal High Court, Warri, in the Warri judicial division.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of CHURAC, a non-governmental organization, Cleric Alaowei, in a statement, said: “The suit is seeking for an order of the court to declare section 257(2) and (3) PIA, 2020 null and void for being inconsistent with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

” We want the court to determine the constitutionality of Sections 9(4) and (5), and 240 of the PIA, 2020 over the 30 percent from the equity share for oil exploration at the frontier basin and the paltry three percent sum for the actual operating expenditure of the settlors for the host communities’ development.

“The PIA was enacted into law by the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it on September 16, 2021.

“The Act provides for three percent of the actual annual operating expenditure of the settlers for the development of the host communities.

“It also stipulates that if there is sabotage within the environment of any host community on oil facilities, such host community will forfeit its host community benefits for that particular year to the extent of the damage.

“The Act further provides for 30 percent of the petroleum profit sharing for oil exploration at the frontier basin. The host communities which suffer environmental damages only benefit from three percent of operational costs.

“The host communities are also compelled to forfeit the benefits when an act of sabotage occurs in their environment without being tried by any court of competent jurisdiction to ascertain their guilt.

“CHURAC engaged the law firm of Otuaro & Otuaro Associates to adjudicate on the matter. However, no date is fixed for the hearing of the suit yet, ” he said.