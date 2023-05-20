Photos: Toke Makinwa, Uti, Ebuka, Sika in sparkling outfits as AMVCA black carpet co-hosts

By Biodun Busari
The Award Night of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2023 has started on Saturday as on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa and a style icon, Uti Nwachukwu stepped out in stunning outfits as Black Carpet co-hosts.
Other co-hosts of Africa’s biggest entertainment show on Saturday are another TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Ghanaian actress and TV producer, Sika Osei.
The Black Carpet began at 4:00 pm.
Toke Makinwa and Uti Nwachukwu as the AMVCA 2023 Black Carpet co-hosts
Toke Makinwa
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ghanaian actress Sika Osei
