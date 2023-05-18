PHOTOS: Tobi Amusan bags master’s degree from US varsity

World record holder, Tobi Amusan, has bagged a master’s degree from the University of Texas El Paso in the United States.

The current world champion in the 100m hurdles shared pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony on her Instagram account on Thursday.

She wrote, “ELOHIM is forever WORTHY of my PRAISE!🙇🏾‍♀️ Sat in my bed on a cold Tuesday night after an intense workout session on the 14th of Dec. 2021…Thoughts of the oncoming athletics year crept into my mind; long story short.

“If 2022 …; it’s gonna be my quit year! I cried; PRAYED & came to the conclusion that I might as well start my Master’s program.

“Took my laptop; browsed through UTEP’s MSc college requirements & of course I needed an 💯 online course due to the nature of my job.

I called one of my mentors #omoba_abiola1, & proceeded to see him…sent the email to the liberal arts faculty advisor, submitted the required documents & got enrolled in less than two weeks. “