PHOTOS: Glamour, radiance as stars step out for 2023 AMVCA Nominee Gala

After a bedazzling Day 1 of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, celebrities have turned out in glamour and radiance for the runway show/nominee gala.

The runway show/nominee gala covers the Day 2 of the three-day celebration of the 9th edition of the prestigious awards.

The Day 1 which was a magnificent show of cultures saw stars in their numbers turn up in stunning traditional attires that accentuated in stylish details the rich African heritage.

The celebration will climax with the Award Night on May 20.