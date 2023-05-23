Photos: Buhari unveils N19.6bn Customs headquarters in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has unveiled the newly-built N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The project, which was commissioned on Tuesday, comes after the President inaugurated the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, established by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Monday.

According to the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who addressed a news conference in Abuja on Monday, the building had a 12-floor tower with five floors on both wings of the tower and “bridges” linking the two wings.

Adeniyi said construction of the building commenced in 2007 following the need to build a befitting edifice for the service, the News Agency of Nigeria said in a report.

He further said that the need for more space in view of the capacity of the service, informed the construction of the building.

Adeniyi said the building, sitting on approximately 25,000 square metres, was designed and constructed by indigenous firms.