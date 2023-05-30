PHED mgt, stakeholders meet to deepen business relationships in Calabar

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, Plc, has met with stakeholders in Calabar, Cross River State to deepen business relationships among others.

Led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHEDPlc, Dr. Benson Uwheru, among those met were the management of Bao Yoa Iron and Steel company, Chief Judge and two service chiefs, particularly the Brigade Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General E.I Okoro.

The management also met with the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, Zone 6, Calabar, Jonathan Toworu, where the PHED MD/CEO sought improved partnership between the two organisations.

At the meeting with the management of Bao Yao Steel and Iron, discussions on strategies for business expansion, among others pertinent issues were held.

Parties have been experiencing the best of mutual relationship as the steel company is the company’s highest consumer of energy in the Maximum Demand category in the region.

A statement by PHED Head, Corporate Communications, Olubukorla Ilevbare, said: “In his talks with the Brigadier General, he appealed that officers of the command should assist to protect our personnel and assets to enable staff of PHED carry out their duties without intimidation.

“He thanked the Brigade for its role in securing staff from unwarranted harassment in times past and reminded them to make effort to pay their outstanding indebtedness to PHED.

“Similarly, the PHED boss reminded the AIG that both the company and the Police Force are bound by a common interest, which is the stake of the Federal Government in the Disco.

“He urged the Force to settle their unpaid obligations to the Disco. In response, the AIG immediately assured him that the arrears will be forwarded to the Police Headquarters for payment.