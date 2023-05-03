PFROSH set to release EP, ‘Welcome to My World’

Afrobeat artist PFROSH is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated EP, “Welcome to My World” which is set to be available on the 5th of May 2023.

The EP features 6 tracks that showcase the artist’s unique style and energy, as well as his ability to seamlessly blend traditional African rhythms with modern beats with collaborations from T- CLASSIC, SUPER WOZZY and NEXTEE.

“Welcome to My World” is a musical journey that takes listeners on a ride through PFROSH’s world, exploring his personal experiences, emotions, and perspectives. The EP features a variety of sounds and influences, from the energetic and upbeat “Bounce” to the reflective and soulful “Memories”.

PFROSH has been making waves in the Afrobeat scene for several years, and this release is set to solidify his position as a rising star in the genre. With his infectious beats, catchy hooks, and honest lyrics,

PFROSH is quickly becoming a favourite among fans of Afrobeat music.

“I am so excited to finally release this project to the world,” said PFROSH. “This EP represents a very personal and introspective journey for me, and I hope that my fans will be able to connect with it on a deeper level.”

“Welcome to My World” would be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal on the 5th of May 2023. Fans can also purchase the EP on iTunes and Google Play.

For more information on PFROSH and his music, check out @onlypfrosh on all social media platforms.