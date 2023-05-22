Petrochemical plant: Ex-DG NGF hails Dangote’s patriotism

Politician, businessman and socialite, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has hailed Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the inauguration of his refinery.

Onaiwu, a former Director General of the Nigerian Governors Forum on Monday, said he was particularly thrilled at the show of patriotism exhibited by the Kano-born business mogul in the making of the refinery.

Onaiwu said, “what Dangote exhibited on Monday is the real solution to Nigeria’s problem. I am not talking about the Refinery, mind you. I was super impressed by the combination of the workforce that brought it to being.

Dangote didn’t go to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere to employ the hands that put this gigantic complex to being. He did not look at religion or ethnicity. He went for capacity and competence. Imagine, the lady that drove the entire process is Igbo. The lady that oversaw the risks, one of the most important aspect of creating this giant, is Yoruba.”

“Nigerian politicians should go to Aliko to learn. What we need to move forward is to harness our capacity and competence devoid of ethnicity and religion. Dangote is sending a message to the politicians, he is telling them that we don’t need all the nepotism. We need to harness our best hands ti build this country to the standard we want”, Onaiwu said.

The Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is set up to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and transforms crude oil into different petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and kerosene.

The Refinery was inaugurated on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari and is expected to commence production in July this year.