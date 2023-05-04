Petr Cech inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea legendary goalkeeper, Petr Cech has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, according to the club website on Wednesday.

Cech is the most successful goalkeeper in Chelsea and the Premier League’s history, claiming 202 clean sheets in the competition and 163 of them for the Blues.

“The Czech, who played for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, received the Golden Glove award for the top-flight’s most clean sheets in a record four separate seasons”, said the Chelsea website.

In his successful spell of 11 years at Stamford Bridge, Big Pete as fondly called won the EPL titles four times, won the FA Cup four times, won the League Cup three times, and added a Champions League and Europa League trophy as well.

Moving to Chelsea London rivals, Arsenal, Cech added on FA Cup with the Gunners, where he saw out the last few years of his legendary career.

On receiving the award, voted for by fans and the Premier League Awards Panel, Cech said: “When I was a child growing up in communist Czechoslovakia, playing in the Premier League was an unimaginable dream.

“When I look back to where I started, diving on rock solid pitches with stones like golf balls, it has been an amazing journey.

“I hope to be known as someone who showed effort, commitment, and consistency. Making a great save feels the same as scoring a goal and I’m proud of my clean sheet record, but I was even more happy when those clean sheets won matches and points for the team and contributed to titles!

“It’s an honour for me to be voted into the Hall of Fame in the best league in the world. That’s really a special recognition and leaves a legacy. I’m proud that fans voted for me and appreciated the way I performed over the years.”

The Czech international joined his two former teammates – Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, who have been inducted ahead of him.

Cech was honoured as a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee alongside former Manchester United and Arsenal legends – Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams respectively.