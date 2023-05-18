Peter Obi: Lamidi Apapa vows to petition IG over court attack

By Miftaudeen Raji

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has vowed to petition the Inspector General of Police, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba over the alleged attack on him by some youths at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

Recall that Apapa was, on Wednesday, mobbed by youths gathered at the court to witness proceedings in the petition that Obi filed to challenge the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25.

Following the attack, Apapa was taken into protective custody by security operatives attached to the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

Shortly after the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel adjourned the petition till Friday for continuation of the pre-hearing session.

Earlier, Apapa had alleged that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and the party’s suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure allegedly sponsored thugs against him (Apapa).

Speaking on the development, in an exclusive intervie with Vanguard, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, said he surprised this was how Obi, Abure and their supporters intended to come at them.

The spokesperson of the Labour Party insisted that they will petition the Inspector General of Police over the incident.

He said, “They attacked some police. They were fighting with press men. It was the security operatives that saved us. They came there to kill today (Wednesday) and we will definitely petition the police.”

When asked to provide evidence, Arabambi said, “We have the video now, the man that removed the cap of Apapa we know him. We know them. We know all of them.

“We were together in the court when they started attacking us. Are they not Obidients, are they not shouting Obidients, shouting: Thief Thief on us!”

“It shows that character of who that man is. He can not even govern a local government,” he added.