Pest control expert, others bags honorary doctorate

Lagos-based pest control expert, Tolu Caleb of Rotimax Integrated Services, alongside 21 other Nigerians were conferred with honourary doctorate by Prowess University, Delaware USA, recently.

The induction ceremony held during the leadership summit of the institution at the University of Ibadan, Conference Center, Ibadan, Oyo state Capital.

Addressing the inductees and their guest at the ceremony, African Representative, Prowess University and founder Institute of Arts Management & Professional Studies, Professor Eze Nwauba, explained that the event is meant to honor great Nigerians in both private and public sectors who have made valuable contributions to humanity.

“This is an event between Prowess University Delaware, USA, Institute of Arts Management & Professional Studies, IAMPS in collaboration with Ecolerite Institute of Peacebuilding, to honour Nigerians who have made great valuable contributions to humanity, people who have gone out of their ways to make valuable contributions to humanity,” he said.

Tolu Caleb a public health expert with 14 years experience, Founder and Managing Director of Rotimax Integrated Services Ltd., Rotimax Pest Control Training Academy and Alcochem Hygiene Nigeria, was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree in Philosophy and Health Science.

Speaking to journalist after receiving the award at the Balogun Subomi Hall, University of Ibadan, Tolu Caleb lauded the management of the institution.

He said the award given to him is a big challenge for him to do more in his contributions to the economy and humanity.