Pere wins First Bank’s sponsored “The Voice Nigeria” Season 4

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a sensational finale, Pere Jason emerged victorious in the highly acclaimed singing competition, The Voice Nigeria Season IV.

The Bayelsa State indigene showcased his vocal prowess and musical artistry, captivating both judges and audiences alike.

FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institutions, sponsored the reality show which drew viewers from all across the country. The Voice Nigeria Season IV pitted 12 contestants against one another, with the winner receiving a cash prize of 15 million Naira, a brand new car, and a lucrative recording contract with Universal Music.

For his part, Pere Jason expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and organisers, The Voice Nigeria for the opportunity given to him to showcase his talent. He also thanked his fans and supporters, who had voted him to victory, promising to continue making beautiful music for them.

The Voice Nigeria Season IV was a resounding success, drawing tens of thousands of viewers from across the country. With the support of FirstBank and other sponsors, the show was able to provide a platform for young, aspiring musicians to showcase their talents and achieve their dreams.