PENGASSAN to Buhari: Sign Energy Commission Amendment Bill before May 29 handover

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has appealed

to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill, 2022 before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29.

President Buhari is expected to exit office on May 29 after completing two terms of four years each

In a press release jointly signed by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the Association said the appeal was sequel to the negligence of

the Bill which was transmitted to the Office of the President since November 28, 2022.

PENGASSAN, in the statement reminded President Buhari of the critical role of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in

nation building, adding that the commission is expected to meet up with the energy demands of the country in critical areas especially by sustaining energy development in the country.

The association blamed the inability of the Energy Commission of Nigeria to perform its mandated duties on bureaucratic breakdowns with the various stakeholders and internal shortcomings, stressing that the situation has been costly for the Nigeria’s energy sector.

It revealed that the provisions of the current Act of the Energy Commission are no longer in tandem with the present realities in the energy sector, hence the request for the Amendment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Bill, 2022.

While urging President Buhari to assent to the Amended Bill, PENGASSAN maintained that “this is the right time to strengthen the Energy Commission of Nigeria which has the mandate of

producing strategic plans for the government in the energy sector in all ramifications. “

PENGASSAN noted that assenting to the Energy Bill in addition to the Petroleum Industry Act already signed into law by President Buhari will go a long way in repositioning the entire energy

sector as well as nation’s economy.