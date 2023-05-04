Peace Microfinance Bank marks 15 year anniversary with upgrade of digital processes



Having made an indelible mark in the microfinance sector in her 15 years of operation; Peace Microfinance Bank is further scaling up its unrivalled financial services by upgrading the institution’s digital processes.

Established in May 2008 with a mission to identify and meet the needs of microfinance clients, Peace MFB caters to over 7,000 active customers through the provision of credit facilities (loans) with easy repayment plans, savings and deposit services at attractive interest rates, investment opportunities that guarantee good return on investments and other services

In celebration of her 15th anniversary, the bank has set up processes to further enable her to provide an even more seamless, highly effective and efficient banking experience for new and existing customers which would complement the PeaceMFB app, ATM cards, POS terminals and Online banking.

Speaking on this, the Managing Director Judith Chinedu Onyishi disclosed that the Bank’s success in the sector is rooted in her strong affiliations with notable Nigerian businesses such as Peace Mass Transit (PMT), Peace Logistics and others which assures that customers’ funds are safe at all times making Peace MFB a very dependable and reliable institution.

She noted that with the recent upgrade in infrastructure and infusion of additional top notch tech savvy personnel, the institution is better positioned to handle a larger customer base while providing better service delivery

As Peace MFB marks 15 years since opening her door to customers, Onyishi encourages people to access the bank’s products and services such as payroll and SME loans, Target Savings, Yakata Contribution, travel assistance services and many more to enjoy several special offers available at this period.