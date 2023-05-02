PDP to screen Deputy Guber candidates on Wednesday

PDP and its colour flags

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party is set to screen Deputy Governorship Candidates for upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States.

Towards this end, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), has approved the nomination of party stakeholders to serve on the screening panel.

The screening exercise is scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 04, 2023, at the NWC Hall, National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja by 12:00 noon.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Those appointed to serve on the 7-member panel are Barr. Mark Jacobs-Chairman, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Barr. Okey Muo-Aroh, Alhaji Alkali Ismail Yusuf, Hon. Harry Oranzi, Hon. Pascal Adigwe and Barr. Aminu Musa Koko is to serve as Secretary.

The statement further said, “In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the PDP Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Party.”