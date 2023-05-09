PDP suspends party Chairman, Deputy, others in Lagos

By Prince Okafor

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ajeromi Ifelodun Chapter, Mathew Abogunde, and his Deputy, Ndijeka Okeke, has been suspended by the party.

Their suspension was effected by 17 Ward executives of the party in the Local Government Area, LGA, of Lagos state.

The ward’s chairmen consequently confirmed Richard Ajibaiye, the acting chairman.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, Ajibaiye stated that the party move came after several petitions from various wards indicting Abogunde.

In his words: “We cannot fold our hands to allow our party to continue going down, after several petitions from various wards, we had to set up an LGA meeting.

“Before now, we are 28 executives in the LGA, but our Legal adviser, Barr. Segun Ogunsanya decamped to the Labour Party. He was the candidate of the party for State House of Assembly, Constituency One at the just concluded election.

“Three of our members were also involved in anti-party activity, misappropriation of funds, among others. When the petition was brought to the house, 17 of us sat to attend to them, after which we apply the guidelines and constitution to address it.

“While, Agbogude was accused of misappropriation of funds and embezzlement, Mrs. Okeke, and the LGA secretary, Yusuf Ajiwe, were indicted of anti-party activities.

“We went through their actions critically and we resolved with the suspension of the Chairman, the same applied to the deputy chairman and the secretary too.

“PDP frown against any form of anti-party activities denying the party victory, which was part of the reasons they were suspended.

“The chairman after the election also failed to conduct party meetings which are usually held twice in a month. We are not even aware of his location at the moment. We have also activated steps to retrieve the party funds which he has embezzled legally.